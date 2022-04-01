This weekend, parents will have the opportunity to shop while their kids play.

The Dakota Square Mall SCHEELS is hosting its first annual Shop and Play event on Sunday.

Adults will be able to shop event-only deals while their kids enjoy a ton of activities led by the Magic City Discovery Center, the Roosevelt Park Zoo and Cookies For You.

And all of the proceeds will go to the Minot Public Schools Foundation’s Teacher Fund.

“SCHEELS loves giving back because we are a family and we consider our community our family as well,” said Marketing Leader Amanda Heim. “We want to be able to give as much as we can to help out our people in our community.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 2.

The remaining tickets are limited and they can be purchased online.

The event will run from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 3.