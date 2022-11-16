BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With deep snow and a few sub-zero nights, more people around North Dakota are eager to head out ice fishing.

Wednesday, several vendors wrapped up a showcase of some of their newest gear for anglers at Ice Fest, a two-day promotion hosted by Scheels.

The event is presented by Clam Outdoors and also features reps from Moritz Sport and Marine, River City, and PK Lures talking about what’s new and flashy in lures, new popups, and even some rugged vehicles to take you from the shore to your favorite spot on the ice.

“It happens usually the second week in November. Right before Thanksgiving. And every year it just seems like a good time period, right as deer hunting wraps up, we’ll head right into ice fishing,” said Community Outreach, Melissa Neutman.

Ice Fest wrapped up at 7 p.m.

Scheels is also starting its Black Friday sales starting this Saturday.