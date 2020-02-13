Scheels sponsors 4th-grade classroom to donate for Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day is over at midnight on Thursday, but there’s still time to donate. As of 3 p.m., $11,371,775 has been raised to help more than 400 charities across North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota.

Scheels in Minot sponsored a fourth-grade class at John Hoeven Elementary to donate $10 each to one of three non-profits: Prairie Grit, the North Dakota State Fair Foundation or the Habitat for Humanity-Northern Lights.

This was the first year Scheels has done this and said they wanted kids to know the feeling of donating.

For some students, this was the first time they’ve ever donated, while others have donated before. But, they all say it feels pretty good.

“Because I love seeing kids that have disabilities playing sports,” said Mason Dupuis, donated to Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

“It makes me feel very good that they can do things just like us and that they’re not as different as us,” said Ackenna Hoffman, donated to Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

“It just feels good to me that I’m helping out people that have disabilities,” said Brexton Ehli, donated to Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

“It feels kind of like joyful and happy because like you know that you’re doing the right thing and stuff,” said Eielson Barry, donated to NDSF Foundation.

