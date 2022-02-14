The Jungling family is helping to raise awareness as they experienced the downfalls of improper safety firsthand.

Rachel Jungling took her 11-month-old twins to daycare on a cold January day in 2019, bundled and in their cars seats as normal.

When she arrived she placed the car seats on the ground with the child care providers and left. One twin was removed from her seat but the other, Anders, was left in the car seat because another child needed assistance.

When the child care provider came back, Anders was asleep and she let him sleep for hours.

When she returned he was no longer breathing. She immediately removed him, performed CPR and called 911.

First responders came and did CPR for 40 minutes. His heart started pumping again and he was transferred to a number of hospitals.

But after three days, doctors determined that the brain damage was too much.

“Their airways are very short. So if we think about if a babies head can slump forward it can actually cut off their own air way, think of like a kinked straw,” said Safe Kids Minot Coordinator Amber Emerson.

Emerson says when setting a car seat on the floor, the 45-degree angle it normally has in a car is gone, and as the child falls forward while they’re sleeping, their airway is cut off which is known as positional asphyxia.

Dad, Ryne Jungling, says losing a child changes a lot.

“When I look at my kids especially when I look at my daughter, I am so thankful to God that she’s still here, that she is safe,” Ryne said.

After mourning, Ryne returned to work and received many cards, one of which was from the Mandan Student Council.

In the card, he found what he says was the opportunity to build a scholarship in Anders’s name.

With the scholarship, anyone interested in going into a first responder field can apply and get the funds.

Along with the scholarship, Rachel and Ryne want to raise awareness first and foremost to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.

And Emerson agreed, saying although cases like Anders are not intentional, they are preventable by learning proper safety sleeping measures.

“We always say the ABC’s of safe sleep, which is alone, on their back and in a crib,” said Emerson.

“And you have to make sure that everybody that takes care of your kid, know what you expect and hold them to it,” said Ryne.

Ryne says he now focuses more on family, sharing their story and is careful with how he spends his time since the loss of his son.

If you’re a Mandan student interested in going into any first responders field, you can apply for the Anders Jungling scholarship.

He says he and his wife would have never gotten through those last three days with their son if it wasn’t for those first responders.