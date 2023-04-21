BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Century High School students now have the opportunity to earn another scholarship.

According to a news release, the Señora “B” Kind Memorial Scholarship was established in 2023 by the family of Susie Brynjolfson-Meide and CHS staff.

The scholarship was provided to support students who have finished at least two years of Spanish with preference given to those who are involved in extracurriculars with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

Susie had the quote, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind” on her desk, and those words summed up the person she was.

Susie had a love for language and travel and dedicated 32 years as a Spanish teacher at Century High.

She looked beyond academics in the classroom and wanted to see what was going on in their lives and be a resource and mentor. She also believed in the power of education and all the doors that it opened.

The goal of the memorial is to continue her mission to place happiness and positivity back into the world.

More information including applicant criteria and application form can be found online.