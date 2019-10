A school bus carrying 25 student-athletes struck a moose on Highway 2 Thursday.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the moose was standing in the roadway around 9:35 p.m. about 3 miles East of Crary, N.D.

The bus has significant front-end damage.

Two of the 25 passengers were checked for possible injuries and were found to be unhurt.

The students are members of the Dunseith volleyball team.