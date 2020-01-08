School bus crash in Morton Co.

A minivan t-boned a school bus north of Mandan.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 4:20 Tuesday.

The bus was crossing County Road 140 from James Drive to Terrier Lane and at the same time, a minivan was on the same county road and struck the passenger side of the school bus.

The bus driver and the six juvenile passengers on board were not injured.

However, two people in the minivan suffered minor injuries, a 33-year-old woman from Ross and a 30-year-old woman from Mandan.

The driver of the school bus was cited for failing to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.