School bus crash in Morton Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A minivan t-boned a school bus north of Mandan.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 4:20 Tuesday.

The bus was crossing County Road 140 from James Drive to Terrier Lane and at the same time, a minivan was on the same county road and struck the passenger side of the school bus.

The bus driver and the six juvenile passengers on board were not injured.

However, two people in the minivan suffered minor injuries, a 33-year-old woman from Ross and a 30-year-old woman from Mandan.

The driver of the school bus was cited for failing to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge