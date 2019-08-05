Young people will be heading back to school in a few weeks — many of them starting and ending their school day by riding a bus.

“I feel like when it comes down to it, it’s a lot safer to have a few vehicles on the road than everybody on the road,” says Kay Steele.

Steele is one of many parents who find the school bus convenient. Her son has been riding the bus for two years and he’s only five years old. She is also a school bus driver herself, and she knows firsthand the importance of safety for her son and other children on the bus.

“The minute we started riding the bus, I started making sure he knew he had to be seated, he needed to keep his hands to himself and making sure he was doing everything that I asked him to do,” Steele notes.

But not everyone has a parent who is also a bus driver. So, what are some school bus safety tips for kids?

Remain in your seat at all times

Keep hands, feet, and arms inside the bus

Talk quietly because the driver needs to concentrate

When people are leaving the bus, the people in front leave first

When you leave the bus, hold the handrail

When it comes to boarding a school bus:

Students should be at least 15 feet away from the bus on the sidewalk

When the bus arrives, don’t be in a rush to get on even if the doors open. You need to wait until the driver instructs you

And, drivers on the roads aren’t off the hook. When the bus red lights are on and the stop arms are out, do not pass that bus on any side.

“A couple of years ago we did have a student who was hit by a car that ran a stop arm. That is totally heart throbbing and terrible news,” says Cory Hoggarth, lead bus driver trainer at Harlow’s, the primary school bus provider in the region.

As for Steele, she isn’t concerned for her son riding now or in the future as long as everyone follows the rules.