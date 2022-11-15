CARPIO, N.D. (KXNET) — A school bus with children was hit Tuesday around 4:10 p.m. five miles east of Carpio.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a school bus carrying seven students was traveling north on 209th St NW when the driver was struck by a Ford Edge that was traveling west on Highway 52.

The bus had stopped at the intersection and then failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.