School Buses are the Safest Route to School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Did you know it’s actually safer to send your kid to school on a bus, than to drive them in your car?

That’s because school buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road. In fact, students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely on a bus.

Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner says they’re designed to be better at preventing crashes and injuries. Because they are so large, they can handle a crash better.

Plus, the buses are bright yellow, so other drivers are more likely to notice them and drive cautiously. Not to mention school buses travel much slower than other cars on the road.

Officer Wanner shares, “One question I always get asked is why school buses don’t have seatbelts. And the reason for that is they’re designed to transport children, so if you think of it like eggs in a carton, all the students have their little individual spots.”

She says the high seatbacks and a short distance from your seat to the one in front of you, also keeps kids intact. And, the foam inside the seats is designed to absorb an impact, improving safety as well.

Officer Wanner says less than one percent of all traffic fatalities are from school bus-related accidents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

School Bus Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Bus Safety"

Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson_Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson_Football"

Britta Curl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Britta Curl"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hempcrete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hempcrete"

Tomato Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomato Festival"

Former Deputy Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Deputy Appeal"

Mike Schwindt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Schwindt"

Oilfield Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oilfield Death"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"

New Esport Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Esport Teacher"

Boys HS Soccer 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer 8-27"

Boys HS Tennis 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8-27"

New Zoo Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zoo Vet"

Costco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco"

Wounded Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior"
More Video

Don't Miss