School Buses are the Safest Route to School

Did you know it’s actually safer to send your kid to school on a bus, than to drive them in your car?

That’s because school buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road. In fact, students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely on a bus.

Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner says they’re designed to be better at preventing crashes and injuries. Because they are so large, they can handle a crash better.

Plus, the buses are bright yellow, so other drivers are more likely to notice them and drive cautiously. Not to mention school buses travel much slower than other cars on the road.

Officer Wanner shares, “One question I always get asked is why school buses don’t have seatbelts. And the reason for that is they’re designed to transport children, so if you think of it like eggs in a carton, all the students have their little individual spots.”

She says the high seatbacks and a short distance from your seat to the one in front of you, also keeps kids intact. And, the foam inside the seats is designed to absorb an impact, improving safety as well.

Officer Wanner says less than one percent of all traffic fatalities are from school bus-related accidents.