School counselor dresses in costumes, sends photos of herself to staff to spread joy

Students aren’t the only ones who need a boost while distance learning. Teachers and staff need to have fun too. One school counselor found a way to do just that.

Erica Skoglund has a long family tradition of dressing up…in costumes. She loves it so much she decided to wear a new costume every day and send a picture of herself to her staff members at Grimsrud Elementary. She says it’s a way to bring joy to everyone during the pandemic.

“We don’t need to be people of fear during this time. We don’t need to be people that are anxious.

But instead, we can see that there can be a lot of joy and we can find that during times that are really hard,” said Skoglund.

She says she’s been doing this for just under 40 days and will continue to do it as long as necessary. Along with the photo she sends an encouraging message to about 100 people every day.