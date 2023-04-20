BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A report issued by Bismarck Public School District No. 1 shows that Wachter Middle School assistant principal, Beth Jeide, was investigated by the school district for alleged theft of district funds.

All reports and documents can be found below and were provided by Bismarck Public Schools.

KX News obtained the report following a decision by the Bismarck Public School District No.1 School Board earlier this week to not renew Jeide’s contract.

KX News reported in January that police were investigating a matter involving Wachter Middle School. This week, Bismarck Police Department Lieutenant Luke Gardiner would not confirm whether Jeide was the subject of the investigation. However, Gardiner stated that the police investigation was complete and was pending review at the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The school district investigative report states that several complaints concerning Jeide were reviewed, including the alleged theft of district funds intended for student use. According to the report, students collected $900 for a school field trip and the money was placed in a locked filing cabinet inside a vault at Wachter Middle School on December 21, 2022. However, when staff returned from the holiday break on December 27, the money was gone. According to the report, camera footage shows that Jeide entered the school around 11 p.m. on December 23 and she was subsequently questioned by police regarding the missing money.

Jeide was removed from Wachter Middle School and temporarily reassigned to administrative duties at the Hughes Building on January 26, 2023.

As the initial matter was being investigated, the school district learned of additional missing funds intended for student use as well as additional personnel complaints concerning Jeide.

There was an earlier incident in November in which $50 and $100 bills were found to be missing from money that was also locked in a cabinet inside a vault. The funds were part of a fundraiser and the teacher whose students were to receive the funds discovered more than $1600 missing. According to the school district’s investigative report, the teacher told Jeide about the missing money because the Wachter Middle School principal was out of the building. The report states that the principal remained unaware of the missing funds until questioned by police on January 31, 2023.

The report also identifies other financial discrepancies that emerged during the course of the school district’s investigation.

The school district investigative report concluded that the allegations outlined were substantiated either in full or in part.

Efforts to reach Jeide for comment were unsuccessful.