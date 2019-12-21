School is Out in the Capital City, and Students are Sharing Some Holiday Cheer

Well, it’s now Dec. 20, and Christmas sweaters can be seen every which way you look. But more importantly, for students in the capital city, it’s the last day of school until 2020.

We talked to students as they burst through the doors of Simle Middle School, and into Christmas break.

The halls will now be empty for about two weeks.

“It’s over,” exclaimed 7th grader Katelyn Farrell.

Classmate Lakyn Heaton added, “I’m kinda glad I don’t have homework.”

But before the rush to clear out, we caught up with students about their holiday plans.

“I’m going to Glen Ulin to be with my grandparents, and aunt and uncle, and cousins,” shared 7th grader Tessa Gerving.

“I think I’m just going to spend it with family and friends,” said Farrell.

“We’re going to go look at Christmas lights. It’s a family tradition,” Heaton added.

And for the rest of the break, Heaton said she will be, “either in my room or outside with my pigs.”

But very few of the kids plan on enjoying the beautiful weather in store for the weekend.

We asked a couple of students if they are going to spend tomorrow outside in the 40-degree weather.

Farrell responded, “Probably not…probably going to watch Disney Plus.”

7th grader Trinity Dickinson said, “I don’t know.”

At least they all spent their final day in style, and every sweater came with a story.

“We have a pug and this is the closest dog we found to a pug,” Heaton shared.

“It’s got a cat that knocked over the Christmas tree…and then it says, ‘It wasn’t me’,” Farrell laughed.

“I could either be on the naughty list or the nice list,” said Dickinson, as she changed the sequins on her sweater from reading ‘nice’ to ‘naughty’.

“I feel like I was on the naughty list today,” she added.

As the students raced out of school and down the sidewalk, there was only one thing left to say for Heaton:

“Merry Christmas!”

The ugly Christmas sweaters have become so popular, that kids no longer go to the thrift store or raid their parents’ closets. You can get one anywhere.