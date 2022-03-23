Meal programs in many school districts are ending, including for Bismarck Public Schools. But now, they’re working to make sure the funding doesn’t end so students don’t have to worry about going hungry.

“Free and reduced percentages is around like 25% as a district and I think currently as a district we’re sitting around about 15%. It’s a lot of people who did not fill out applications this year,” said, Michelle Wagner the Nutritionist for Bismarck Public Schools.

The USDA extended meal waivers until June 30th, but applications must first be filled out. Which will be found on your child’s school website. Wagner says that process will be different.

“Families are going to have to fill out those free and reduced applications to see if they qualify for free meals or reduced meals,” explained Wagner.

The BPS Foundation is also a source of donations for feeding students. Stacy Lang Director of the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation says they work closely with schools and Wagner in order to fill the need.

“When they see that there is a need, the child nutritionist will work with us on a daily basis,” said Lang.

Wagner said the number of students requiring the assistance of meals is great. Which is why she says they’re going to keep making sure students are being fed.

“We’re going to continue to feed children no matter what their balance is; we’re going to make sure that they get fed,” said Wagner.

Families will be able to extend the meal waiver program for an extra 30 days from the start of school. They will have to reapply for the free and reduced lunch program after that.

To learn more about the application process, click here.