School nurses adjust to job changes

Students and teachers are still getting used to things during the pandemic, but they are not alone. School nurses are making adjustments of their own.

Liz Vibeto is the nurse at Our Redeemers in Minot. She says over the past few months, she has started implementing wellness checks on students daily, looking for changes in their health.

With the many common symptoms of COVID-19, she says making the decision to send students home or not can be tricky as well. And now with the city-wide mask mandate, she now faces another hurdle.

“There are concerns with the mental health of the child. Anxiety and I’ve already started to see that a little bit. Again, anytime we have changes, anytime we inclement something with our kids and adults it is stressful,” said Vibeto.

Vibeto says she is now working with students on proper mask-wearing and handling, especially with her younger students.

Our Redeemers has not had any positive coronavirus cases.