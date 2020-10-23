Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

School nurses adjust to job changes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students and teachers are still getting used to things during the pandemic, but they are not alone. School nurses are making adjustments of their own.

Liz Vibeto is the nurse at Our Redeemers in Minot. She says over the past few months, she has started implementing wellness checks on students daily, looking for changes in their health.

With the many common symptoms of COVID-19, she says making the decision to send students home or not can be tricky as well. And now with the city-wide mask mandate, she now faces another hurdle.

“There are concerns with the mental health of the child. Anxiety and I’ve already started to see that a little bit. Again, anytime we have changes, anytime we inclement something with our kids and adults it is stressful,” said Vibeto.

Vibeto says she is now working with students on proper mask-wearing and handling, especially with her younger students.

Our Redeemers has not had any positive coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

Static Testing Winter

Deer License

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

How winter precipitation types are formed

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Thursday's Forecast: Snow for most of southern ND

Native American Grant

NDC OCT 22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss