School Psychology program takes new format at Minot State

After the primary faculty member of the Minot State University School Psychology program left in the summer of 2018, the college stopped admission into the program.

But this fall, students will have the opportunity to earn the degree under a different class style.

The four-year graduate program is the only of its kind in North Dakota and will run under a hybrid-style course, in which students participate in both online and face-to-face instruction.

The program’s interim director says the new style will help both full time students and employees.

“They can also respecialize or just get a whole degree or just kind of making it more flexible for people so they can get into those mental health behavioral health fields and get our kiddos the help they need,” MSU School Psychology Director Tamara Waters-Wheeler said.

The deadline for program applications is July 31.