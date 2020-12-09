Schools across the state see a decline in grades, officials say it was expected

Distance learning has been a major adjustment for teachers, parents and students. As final grades come out this semester, it’s showing just how difficult this year has really been — but does the drop in grades come as a surprise?

“I thought we would have some struggles. I was probably optimistic that we would start the school year with some challenges, we would work together then we would come up with a plan,” said Chad Gifford.

The 10th grade English teacher says he sees the challenges firsthand that his students are facing in the classroom, both virtually and in-person.

“With quarantines and general sickness, the number of my students who are absent for extended periods of time is just way more than it would ever have been previously,” added Gifford.

The effects the pandemic is having on students in their personal lives is rolling over into their academic studies as well.

Superintendent Kirsten Baesler told KX News that there has been a drop in grades from last fall to this fall, specifically in math, reading and writing.

“We did see a dip. We saw learning loss. We saw a decline. We expected that. I know we expected that,” said Superintendent Baesler.

According to a report by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, about 1 in 4 students who were at grade level in fall 2019 are now below grade level. Even knowing that there would be a decline in grades, Gifford says it’s hard for him to hold students accountable for situations that are out of their control.

“I question my grades all the time right now because I have to grade what I can get, not on what I know they can do or what I feel they would ordinarily do. The work they are turning in is not indicative of their skills. It’s indicative instead of how much time they felt like they could put towards it,” aid Gifford.

With that in mind, he says the school has put in place additional resources for students to get help if they need it. The school won’t be holding finals, and summer school will be offered.

As they finish up another semester, he has these words of advice.

Gifford said, “We have a world that keeps changing all the time and we need to focus on now. If we worry about how things are going to be later, everything can change.”

A lesson for all of us, as we continue to navigate through difficult times.