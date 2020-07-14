Schools await Burgum’s plan to reopen classes amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Schools across North Dakota are awaiting Gov. Doug Burgum’s plans to reopen schools this fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Fargo Public Schools spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said school officials were meeting to discuss “re-entry plans” in anticipation of Burgum’s expected announcement late Tuesday.
Campbell said the district would craft its own plan based on the governor’s guidelines.
Burgum closed all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely in March by executive order but amended it later to allow ceremonies on school property and summer classes with proper social distancing and other safety precautions.