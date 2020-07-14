Coronavirus
Schools await Burgum's plan to reopen classes amid pandemic

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota’s all-mail primary Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will decide whether Republican Gov. Burgum’s deep pockets are enough to decide an unusually rough intraparty campaign for a small statewide office and oust a fellow Republican who has been his biggest irritant in the Legislature. Burgum has given $1.85 million to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating GOP House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer, (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Schools across North Dakota are awaiting Gov. Doug Burgum’s plans to reopen schools this fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Fargo Public Schools spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said school officials were meeting to discuss “re-entry plans” in anticipation of Burgum’s expected announcement late Tuesday.

Campbell said the district would craft its own plan based on the governor’s guidelines.

Burgum closed all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely in March by executive order but amended it later to allow ceremonies on school property and summer classes with proper social distancing and other safety precautions.

