Schools in Minot working to come up with a plan to get back in the classroom

Schools across North Dakota had to adapt to distance learning due to COVID-19.

Fall semester will be here before we know it, and students, teachers and staff all seem to be anxious to get back inside the classroom.

Including staff at Bishop Ryan Catholic School. We spoke to Father Jadyn Nelson who says they plan to be back to school, as usual, come this fall.

They’re working on figuring out new hygienic procedures and other safety measures to bring everyone back, safely.

“Our teachers are already working on getting ready to welcome students. I think if we’ve missed anything over the last 10 weeks of the school year, it was the fact that there’s something very special about the teacher-student relationship and the parental or maybe the community involvement in schools that is irreplaceable,” said Nelson.

Our Redeemer’s and Minot Public are waiting for further guidance from Gov. Doug Burgum on July 1 before making any decisions.