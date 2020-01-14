Schools keeping students active even in cooler temps

Some schools in North Dakota are canceling outdoor recess this week due to the brutally cold weather and are bringing things indoors.

With these negative temperatures, the staff at Our Redeemer’s Christian School in Minot found other activities for students to do, helping them stay active and busy. One administrator said it’s important to get that free time throughout the day.

“We think it’s very important. Just like adults, we need brain breaks too from our jobs. So we do have three recesses. We have a morning recess, a lunch recess and an afternoon recess because we know kids have to be able to play and learn to get along with other kids,” said Shannon Knutson, assistant principal at Our Redeemer’s.

Knutson said parents should be reminded to send their kids to school wearing enough layers, not only to prevent frostbite but also when the weather does warm up a little, they can enjoy recess outside.