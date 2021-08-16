Schools urging parents to immunize their children before returning to the classroom

With the first day of school quickly approaching, healthcare workers are reminding parents about back-to-school immunizations.

Parents are being encouraged to start getting kids vaccinated before the first day of school.

“It is super important for kids to be up to date on their required vaccines,” says Jenny Galbraith, NDDoH Immunization Surveillance Coordinator. “These are diseases that spread when kids get together and congregate and we really don’t want these diseases to be spreading on top of what is already happening.”

School Nurse, Cassandra Keller, talks about how schools are responsible for monitoring vaccine rates. Schools are at an increased risk once this rate falls below 95%.

“An outbreak as we know, could lead to students absences and even school closures and just overall negatively affects the health of our students and our staff,” explains Keller.

The goal is to make sure children have a safe and happy school year.

“We want them to be getting an education and not missing more days then necessary. It’s really important that kids get back into their provider’s office for those wellness checks. Not only for those vaccines, but because they should be seen by a provider to make sure everything is going ok with them,” says Galbraith.

Bismarck and Mandan schools are scheduled to begin on Aug 26th. In Williston, schools are set to begin on Aug 17, Minot Aug 24, and Dickinson on Aug 26.

For students who do not have a primary care provider, the school district will provide vaccine clinics that will be available in the fall.

For more information about shots required by grade level, click here.