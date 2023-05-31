MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Heidi Schuchard has resigned from the Mandan School Board effective June 1.

Schuchard is moving out of the Mandan School District, making her ineligible to continue serving on the board.

By law, the Mandan School Board can either call a special election to fill the vacant seat or they can appoint an individual to fill the seat until the next regular Mandan School Board election on June 11, 2024.

The board has decided to seek names of interested individuals and to appoint a school board member to serve until June of next year.

Any resident of the Mandan School District who is at least 18 years of age is eligible to serve on the school board. Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest by 4:00 p.m., June 16, to Ryan.Lagasse@msd1.org.

You can also send a letter by mail to: Ryan Lagasse, Business Manager, Mandan Public Schools, 901 Division St. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

For questions, contact Ryan Lagasse at 701-751-6500.