Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Scientists rush to “pre-print” research in the COVID-era

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rather than waiting for experiments and studies to be peer-reviewed by experts, more and more scientists are publishing their work right away.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says these “pre-prints” are not necessarily a COVID-19 era phenomenon, but all of the unknowns surrounding the new virus have made this practice much more common.

Dr. Wynne says having more information available to the public is generally a good thing, as long as people know to look at anything not published in an established medical journal with somewhat of a doubtful eye. He says when you read a pre-print study, it’s best to run it by someone who understands before treating it as a new-found fact, like your doctor.

“I don’t think we can stop the pre-print train. I think that one has already left the station. What I think those of us, in both the medical community but also in the general community, need to do is take this with a grain of salt,” Dr. Wynne added.

He says he recently was asked to peer review a study that he and other reviewers found had several holes. It was not published.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne: Science Publishing

Teacher Support Group

Distracted Driving

KX Convo: FB Lawyer

Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Cardinal varsity player passes shoes to opposing JV player

Smiles for Miles

Ag Food Safety

Ag Bill

Dry Winter Still

Federal Gun Laws

Gun Bill

Limiting Emergency Powers

What causes the wind?

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

NDC FEB 24

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

State Hockey

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News