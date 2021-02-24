Scientists rush to “pre-print” research in the COVID-era

Rather than waiting for experiments and studies to be peer-reviewed by experts, more and more scientists are publishing their work right away.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says these “pre-prints” are not necessarily a COVID-19 era phenomenon, but all of the unknowns surrounding the new virus have made this practice much more common.

Dr. Wynne says having more information available to the public is generally a good thing, as long as people know to look at anything not published in an established medical journal with somewhat of a doubtful eye. He says when you read a pre-print study, it’s best to run it by someone who understands before treating it as a new-found fact, like your doctor.

“I don’t think we can stop the pre-print train. I think that one has already left the station. What I think those of us, in both the medical community but also in the general community, need to do is take this with a grain of salt,” Dr. Wynne added.

He says he recently was asked to peer review a study that he and other reviewers found had several holes. It was not published.