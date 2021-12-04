Scottie Archer’s lemonade stand gets special visit

KX News featured a 13-year-old in Minot on Thursday who has made hundreds and hundreds of dollars at his lemonade stand.

Scottie Archer started in the summer months but is persistent even as the temperatures drop and he received a special visit this week from Minot Fire Department.

“Kid’s got heart, he’s got initiative, he’s got passion. If he’s willing to work, by all means, come stop by and support him,” MFD’s Jesse Miller said.

Platform two, Engine 3 and Battalion 1 all showed up to help the hard-working seventh-grader, even giving him a tour of the firetruck and taking over lemonade-stand duties as necessary.



They each were sure to buy a cup of refreshing lemonade to encourage Scottie to keep working toward his goals.

“I think it’s really important for us to come out here, I mean just not us but in general, the community support of everybody,” Miller added. “It shows work ethic, it shows kids these days how to work.”

Scottie will soon be making the switch to hot chocolate and will be out in his usual spot (near Minot’s 4th Ave. Dairy Queen) as long as the weather will allow him.