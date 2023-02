MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Curtis Freeman, the Dickinson Assistant Fire Chief and an instructor for the search course.

When there’s a call about a structure fire, search and rescue operations take priority.

A primary search is a fast and efficient way for firefighters to search for anyone who could be trapped before and during a fire.

Once the fire is extinguished, a secondary search is conducted, which is slower and a more thorough search.