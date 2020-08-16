Search continues for man who fled on foot into Hazleton sunflower field

According to Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, a man was pulled over for a traffic violation around 10:30 a.m. before he drove southeast toward Emmons County.

The suspect eventually got out of his vehicle and fled on foot into a sunflower field in Hazleton, where he is still believed to be.

Once out of Burleigh County jurisdiction, the pursuit ended, and Emmons County authorities and the North Dakota Highway Patrol were notified. Highway Patrol used a helicopter to search for the suspect.

Currently, there are charges pending and no arrests made, since he hasn’t been located yet. KX News contacted Emmons County Sheriff’s Department and as of Sunday evening has not heard back.