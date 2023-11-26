BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Family, friends and volunteers say they’re not giving up hope of finding Lloyd Liken, a man who went missing just over a week ago.

On Sunday morning, Liken’s daughter and son-in-law, as well as search volunteers continued searching parts of western North Dakota looking for any sign of Liken or his vehicle.

The 81-year-old was last seen on November 16th when he left a friend’s house in Bismarck.

Since then, Lloyd’s daughter says there hasn’t been any activity on his bank accounts and he doesn’t have a cell phone.

On Friday, Badlands Search and Rescue joined the effort to find Liken.

“It helps me to know that there are a lot of people traveling back and forth for the Thanksgiving holiday. It helps me to know that there are a lot of hunters out in the fields. Or our farmers are still out combining and trying to bring their fields in,” Lloyd’s daughter, Lisa Liken-Monroe, said.

“We’re hoping for closure. I mean, one way or another, we want to find him alive. At nine days, are we being unrealistic? We don’t know,” Lloyd’s son-in-law, Chad Monroe, said.

Lloyd’s daughter Lisa has already contacted Bismarck police.

His friends believe Lloyd was last seen wearing khaki pants and a brown bomber jacket.

He drives a Toyota Highlander with North Dakota license plates ‘745 BMN’.

Lloyd is six feet tall, around 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.