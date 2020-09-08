Search continues for Watford City boy who went missing after swimming in Yellowstone River

Emergency officials in Richland County, Montana are still searching for a teenage boy who was reported missing after swimming in a river along the Montana-North Dakota border.

The Undersheriff of Richland County told KX News that 13-year-old Ira Lawrence of Watford City was reported missing on Saturday afternoon. He had been swimming with a group of people in the Yellowstone River near Richland Park.

Dive and rescue workers were on the water Monday searching for Lawrence. Drones have also been used to search the area from above.

KX News will bring you updates as we hear more from sheriff’s officials in Richland County.

