WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — One person has life-threatening injuries this evening after a hit-and-run crash in Wahpeton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened on Thursday, October 12 around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of 11th Avenue S, on the north side of the Wahpeton Airport.

A dark-colored, 3/4-1 ton pickup with a loud exhaust was heading east on 11th Ave S when it hit a female pedestrian who was walking along the south side of the road. Possibly on 4th, 3rd, 2nd, or 1st Street S or 182nd Avenue SE.

The pickup fled the scene, still heading east, and then turned north onto one of the streets to the east of the crash site.

The pickup will have damage to the front passenger side, and possibly windshield damage.

The Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and NDHP responded and are still investigating.

They are asking for help from the public to locate the suspect vehicle and the driver involved.

Law enforcement is looking for:

Any video from homes in the area and the direction the vehicle fled.

Any videos from businesses in the area and the direction the vehicle fled.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or suspect.

If anyone has information, please call the Richland County Dispatch Center at (701) 642-7777 or ND State Radio at (701) 328-9921. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

The report can be made anonymously.

The public should not approach the suspect or vehicle if they are identified or found.