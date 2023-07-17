UPDATE: 7/17/23, 5:35 p.m.

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Van Hook Resort posted an update on the man overboard situation.

According to the post, there was an overwhelming amount of help and offers from the public, but has now been determined that further assistance is not needed.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department with the New Town Fire Department are on the scene, as well as a handful of private boaters.

So far, search and rescue have not found the missing man, but there is still a lot of shoreline to cover.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/17/23, 5:03 p.m.

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Van Hook Resort in New Town has reported a man overboard in Lake Sakakawea.

According to a Facebook post, the man is in a yellow rain suit and is approximately 70 years old.

The resort is asking that you call Dawn immediately at (701) 421-6919 if you have him in your boat.

The approximate coordinates for him were 47.872818 N -102.358629 W. That is about right in the middle of the “Van Hook Arm” of the lake.