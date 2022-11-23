FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end.

A family member told KX News the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10.

For the past several days, family, community members, and law enforcement agencies searched the area in an attempt to locate White Mountain. Badlands Search and Rescue assisted with the search and provided KX News with the following statement.

“Badlands SAR did aid in search efforts in Fort Yates at the request of family members that were conducting a search.

During our coordinated search efforts, law enforcement advised teams to hold in place and then a short time later, advised to cease search efforts as the missing had been located deceased and teams returned to the family’s search base.

Beyond that, due to this case being an active law enforcement investigation, we cannot disclose any further details.

We wish to extend our condolences to the friends and family impacted by this loss and also to thank law enforcement for their efforts and commend all of the civilian volunteers that came to help find the missing through a concerted and safe effort over the last three days. It speaks volumes to the caring and love of community that the Standing Rock tribe has for its people during this very difficult time.”