Search for Minot city manager continues

New on Monday, Minot Aldermen have voted on how a candidate for city manager will be chosen.

Previous City Manager Tom Barry was fired in April for creating a hostile work environment.
In May of this year, council members voted to give the go-ahead to the city’s HR director to consult a recruitment firm. However, earlier this month, the issue was tabled and it was decided further discussion would be needed.

Monday, Alderman Stephan Podrygula also voiced concerns over the $25,000 price tag for the recruitment firm’s help– but not everyone agreed.

“We went through this not too long ago with the chief of police. We ran a national search and we found a local candidate. Iron sharpens iron, and I think if we have a pool of candidates to pick from, the cream will rise to the top and it will put us in the best as a community moving forward,” said Alderman Paul Pitner.

After a vote of 5 to 2, the city of Minot will in fact use a consulting firm, GovHR USA, to find a city manager candidate. The two dissenting votes came from Aldermen Ross and Olson.

