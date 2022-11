RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post, the missing woman’s name is Jada Winnegge.

Law enforcement is still gathering more information about her and her last known location.

If you know where she is or have more information that can help, please call the Law Enforcement Center at (701) 662-0700.