Search for police chief still underway in Garrison

The city of Garrison hasn’t had a police department for over 40 years and building one from scratch can be a little tricky.

The search for a police chief comes after city officials decided to end their contract with McClean County Sheriff’s Office. That’s happening at the end of this month.

After the purchase of a new patrol car for the future officer, one council member said when it comes to the ins-and-outs of having a police department, they’re taking things step by step.

“In 40 years we haven’t had to worry about cars, and uniforms and guns and that kind of stuff. So it is a little bit different from what we’re used to. I think once we get this thing in place, and the person in place I think it’s going to be OK,” said Paul Schlichting, City council member.

Last week, the city went through the interview process with three candidates. The standing contract with McClean County ends at the of this month. The city said they are working with the sheriff’s office for some sort of extension of service because the earliest they could see a police chief in place is March 2020.