Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Search for police chief still underway in Garrison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Garrison hasn’t had a police department for over 40 years and building one from scratch can be a little tricky.

The search for a police chief comes after city officials decided to end their contract with McClean County Sheriff’s Office. That’s happening at the end of this month.

After the purchase of a new patrol car for the future officer, one council member said when it comes to the ins-and-outs of having a police department, they’re taking things step by step.

“In 40 years we haven’t had to worry about cars, and uniforms and guns and that kind of stuff. So it is a little bit different from what we’re used to. I think once we get this thing in place, and the person in place I think it’s going to be OK,” said Paul Schlichting, City council member.

Last week, the city went through the interview process with three candidates. The standing contract with McClean County ends at the of this month. The city said they are working with the sheriff’s office for some sort of extension of service because the earliest they could see a police chief in place is March 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"

Last Minute Shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Minute Shopping"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"

Electric Bill Savings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Bill Savings"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge