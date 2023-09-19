RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — A search for a missing vehicle has resulted in the discovery of a fatal crash on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at an unknown time on Monday, September 18, a Mercury Milan was traveling westbound on US Highway 2 (approximately nine miles east of Rugby) when it ran off the roadway to the right and entered the north ditch.

From here, the vehicle struck an approach, vaulted, and rolled onto its roof before coming to rest in a grove of trees.

On Tuesday, September 19, law enforcement officials received a report of an overdue motorist, prompting a search for the missing vehicle. At approximately 1:33 p.m., officers discovered the Mercury, and the driver — a 73-year-old woman from Devils Lake — was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The accident currently remains under investigation.