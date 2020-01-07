Search Still Underway For Missing Indigenous Woman

New details in the case of a missing Indigenous woman.

Kara Mauai, a mother of three from the Standing Rock Reservation, has been missing since Nov. 8.

Midway through day two of the organized effort to find Mauai, a new piece of evidence was found.

A bag of her clothes was discovered at a house in Sioux County.

“We came over here today and those trailer houses that you see back there. I believe this closest one here, she was living there for a while, as far as we know. And they found some evidence over there. So the police department is going to be looking at that stuff,” explained Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Emergency Management Director Elliott Ward.

The family hopes this new evidence will lead help reveal where Mauai went and what happened.

The search party consists of more than a dozen members of the Standing Rock community, including the Emergency Management Task Force, as well as first responders and members of her family.

“We need just about anybody that is willing to lend a hand to help us because like I said, we will be continuing these search efforts till we bring Kara home,” said Swan American Horse Hopkins, a spokesperson for the family.

Mauai’s mother, Karen Silva said it’s not like her to go days without her checking in and that was the first red flag for her.

“And I Just don’t know where she has gone. And it’s not like here to not contact me. Wherever she goes, she would always give me a call and say mom I’m okay. And not necessarily tell me where she’s at, but just that she’s okay,” shared Silva.

Search efforts brought volunteers to Porcupine, as this is one of the last known locations Mauai was seen.

Organizers said they’ll resume their search on Saturday.

In the meantime, if you have any information on Mauai’s whereabouts, contact the BIA police at the number 701-854-7241.

