Search still underway for missing mom of 3

The search is expanding tonight for a missing mom of three.

Her car has been found, but there is no sign of her. 63-year-old Sonia Heinle was trying to find her driveway in whiteout conditions Sunday night.

But the sheriff said she missed it and drove out onto a slough, half a mile wide and half a mile long. Her car was pulled from about 12 feet of water last night.

However, it was a big blow to the investigation that her body was not inside.

The window had been rolled down so the sheriff said they are working under the assumption that Sonia’s body is in the water.

Searching the water is not an easy task. It’s very murky, and we learned just trying to hook a tow truck up to the car was a guessing game.

Since the ice is not safe and the water is too cold to dive into, all investigators have to work with are two underwater sonars that go out about 500 feet.

