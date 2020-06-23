Seat belt held rear control stick in place prior to takeoff in plane that crashed in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A preliminary report from federal officials investigating a fatal plane crash in Mandan says a witness noticed, before takeoff, a seat belt was securing the aircraft’s rear control stick.

It’s a practice not uncommon in small planes that don’t have locks to hold the flight controls in place.

But an aviation expert says it would be problematic if the pilot failed to address it before takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board does not speculate on whether that might have contributed to the crash that killed Joel Pfliger, a Stanton-area farmer and former gas plant engineer.

Officials say the Pfliger’s plane crashed and burned not long after takeoff at the Mandan Municipal Airport around 1:45 p.m., Saturday, June 13.

He was the only person on board the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine, two-seat airplane made for aerobatics was built from a kit.