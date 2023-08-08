FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes took the walk out of Sanford Health in Fargo yesterday after spending the last 24 days recovering from the shooting incident in Fargo and just two days after fellow officer Andrew Dotas was able to leave the hospital.

The Fargo Police Department posted a video of Hawes leaving the hospital on their Facebook page with the entire hospital cheering for him.

Both Hawes and Dotas are not out of the hospital and recovering, and the Fargo Police Department asks that the community keeps them and their families in their thoughts as they begin their journey to return to their everyday lives.

You can watch the full video of Officer Hawes leaving the hospital right here.