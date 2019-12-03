Second ‘Gathering Space’ site falls through

MINOT — After negotiating with landowners on one of the proposed sites for the space, Minot City Council decided to move on to the second most desired location — Trinity Health.

However, Trinity Health sent a letter declining at this time the council’s offer to buy the parking lot next to Broadway.

We spoke with a city employee to find out why the next steps are so time-sensitive.

“There’s some vague wording in the letter. Specifically at this time. Council decided to reach out to the property owner to see what they mean by that. Is it one month, two months, three months they want to wait or is it indefinitely, just figure that out. Get some clarity,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer for the City of Minot.

While waiting to hear back from Trinity, council members decided to move ahead with site three, which is along 3rd street.

Funds through the National Disaster Reliance project have to spent by September of 2022.