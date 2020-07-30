Second half of tick season in full swing

As we head into August, and soon fall, the second half of tick season is in full swing.

Staff at the NDSU North Central Research Extension center say this season has been worse than others due to the wet fall and winter.

They say the first half of summer, those outdoors see more of the smaller adolescent ticks who have now grown into adults.

And although the end of tick season is on the horizon, it’s important for people to stay prepared if they plan on heading outside.

“Because of COVID people wanna be outside after being secluded so when you are outdoors make sure you’re washing those clothes each night, if they don’t get on you right away but they were with those clothes they could hide in that clothes and reappear the next time you wear them if you don’t,” Crop Protection Specialist at the North Central Research Extension Center Travis Prochaska said.

He also suggests carrying a tick removal kit that includes tweezers next time you head out the door.