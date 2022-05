BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jonathan Sanchez, a 19-year-old man from Williston, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, in connection with a shooting incident at Keelboat Park back in November 2021.

Sanchez is being charged with an Attempted Murder charge along with 19-year-old Deanthony Claiborne of Bismarck, who was arrested in December.

Sanchez is currently in custody on a $500,000 cash only bond.