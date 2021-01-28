Second round of Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grants back for businesses

Businesses still feeling the effects of the on-going pandemic have another chance to get more financial assistance.

The Department of Commerce’s Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant is back for a second round.

Restaurants, bars and theaters can apply for the grant to use for operational costs like payroll, rent and utilities.

Businesses that applied in the first round can also apply for funds they qualified for but never got.

“Federal dollars were provided to each state to use as they saw fit, to meet the greatest needs in response to COVID pandemic. The HERG is intended to support businesses across North Dakota. The hospitality industry continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Shawn Kessel, the Interim Commissioner for the Department of Commerce.

Whatever funds are not allocated in this round will go toward to a second round of HERG Plus.