Second wave of the Economic Resiliency Grant going out to eligible businesses

Due to the ongoing need for assistance during the COVID Pandemic, a second round of the Economic Resiliency Grant is going out across the state.

The second round will focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses that were directly impacted by Executive Order 2020-06.

This includes all restaurants, bars, and others who meet the criteria.

Applicants may receive up to $25,000 dollars and eligible entities with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000 dollars.

A max of $25,000 dollars will be allowed per location.

“We’re expecting around 3,000 eligible businesses, so there’s going to be a lot and those businesses will be geographically dispersed across North Dakota so it will be in urban areas and in rural areas.” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said.

Applications are expected to open the week of November 16 and will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.