Secondary students returning to in-person classes in Bismarck schools starting January

Secondary students in the Bismarck Public School district will be returning to full-time, in-person classes in January.

The decision, announced today by Bismarck Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, has students going back to the classroom beginning January 11.

Elementary students returned to in-person classes September 29.

Hornbacher said the reduction in COVID-19 cases among school district staff and students, coupled with decreasing positive rates among Burleigh County’s student-age population along with school district COVID safety protocols put in place, all make it possible for the return to face-to-face instruction.

The return to in-person classes will take place according to the following schedule:

Students in grades 6-8 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Monday, January 11, 2021. The second semester for middle schools will start on this date.

Students in grades 9-12 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. This will be also be the start of the second semester for high schools.

Masks will continue to be required. Protocols for close-contact tracing and COVID positive exposure will continue to be strictly enforced, and students/staff are asked to stay home if they are sick.

You can read more on the decision here.