Secondary students returning to in-person classes in Bismarck schools starting January

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

Secondary students in the Bismarck Public School district will be returning to full-time, in-person classes in January.

The decision, announced today by Bismarck Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, has students going back to the classroom beginning January 11.

Elementary students returned to in-person classes September 29.

Hornbacher said the reduction in COVID-19 cases among school district staff and students, coupled with decreasing positive rates among Burleigh County’s student-age population along with school district COVID safety protocols put in place, all make it possible for the return to face-to-face instruction.

The return to in-person classes will take place according to the following schedule:

Students in grades 6-8 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Monday, January 11, 2021. The second semester for middle schools will start on this date.

Students in grades 9-12 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. This will be also be the start of the second semester for high schools.

Masks will continue to be required. Protocols for close-contact tracing and COVID positive exposure will continue to be strictly enforced, and students/staff are asked to stay home if they are sick.

You can read more on the decision here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

Car Crash

Meals for Families

When you can see Saturn and Jupiter's great conjunction

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Several chances for snow are in the forecast

NDC DEC 16

YouthWorks

Girl's Basketball

High School Hockey

Boy's Basketball

Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Toy Giveaway

Pandemic Timeline

FDHU Press Conference

Mayor's Challenge

ID.me

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories