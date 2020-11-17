‘Secret gift cards from boss’ email scam circulating in Bismarck area

If you get an email from your boss asking that you quietly purchase gift cards with company money to distribute to employees, watch out — it’s most likely a scam.

Such an email has been circulating in Bismarck area company in-boxes.

It’s a bit sophisticated, too. The scammers had to research each target business to identify a boss or bosses and the people within the company who have the ability to make gift card purchases with company funds.

In one case, the scammer, pretending to the boss, wrote he needed 10 gift cards, each in the amount of $200, for a total of $2,000. Once the cards were purchased, the scammer wrote, the person was to then scratch off the PIN numbers on the backs of the cards and send scanned images of the card fronts and backs to the “boss,” using the email address provided.

Fortunately, this business quickly identified the scam.

Some tips to help identify and avoid scams like this:

The boss’ email address in the message is different from his or her company email address

The language used in the email appears awkward or contains unusual phrases and word usage

The email focuses on the importance of doing things secretly or quietly

You’re asked to send gift card numbers and PINs via email

If an email message appears to be from the boss, contact him or her independently of the email to verify the message and request.

This is the time of year when such scams circulate with more frequency. Given the holiday season and the general desire for something uplifting in an otherwise depressing year, scammers count on those factors to help make their cons more believable.

The bottom line with emails: Always be suspicious, especially with monetary requests — no matter who it comes from. And if it involves sending images of gift cards via email, promptly delete the message. Those are virtually always a scam.