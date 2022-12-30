BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A little closer to home now, longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger is getting ready to leave office.

Jaeger’s term is officially up on New Year’s Eve.

Jaeger has served as secretary of state since 1993.

He was then re-elected seven times, overseeing several tasks from the state capitol, including elections, combative sports and legislative bills, among other things.

This week, Jaeger was packing up a few keepsakes and cleaning out his desk while he prepares to hand the job over.

Jaeger grew up in Beulah, and previously worked as a school teacher but says the office was a good fit for him because it required attention to detail.

“This is not a one-man operation,” Jaeger said. “I have had over 30 years, so many dedicated state employees. They’re hard working, they have a work ethic that’s really unmatched.”

Secretary of State-elect Michael Howe will take over for Jaeger next week.