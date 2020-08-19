Secretary of State recommends counties run as a vote center model for the November election

We’re now less than 80 days away from the November election.

County auditors are busy preparing, and this time around it includes setting up polling locations.

“All counties do intend to have in-person voting as of right now for the November 3 general election. This is great news for our voters,” said Donnell Preskey Hushka, executive director of ND county auditor’s association.

After polling locations were closed for the June primary, county auditors have been busy working to set up at least some polls for November.

This year, Secretary of State Al Jaeger is recommending each county run as a vote center model instead of a designated precinct polling place. That means residents could vote where it’s most convenient for them.

“The down-side is that you have to have the ballot styles for every citizen that might be coming to that area to vote,” Huska said.

With that, the number of locations may be reduced. In the past, Ward County has 10 polling places.

This year, there may be about half of that. Plus…

“I am seeing a large number of our counties go to vote by mail that didn’t do vote by mail before. Counties like Grand Forks, Williams County, Sioux County, just to name a few,” Huska said.

Vote-by-mail is offered in light of coronavirus concerns. Ballots can be sent in the mail, or in some counties, can be left in a dropbox.

To encourage voters not to crowd the polls, some counties are offering early voting the week before the election.

“Our county auditors are expecting a historic election in November and they are doing numerous things to help voters know and understand that they have several options for voting,” Huska said.

North Dakota auditors have until Aug. 31 to submit their plans to the Secretary of State’s office.