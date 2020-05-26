Secretary of State says mail-in voting is an opportunity to teach kids about the election

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Over 160,000 ballots have been sent out to voters.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says greater access to mail-in ballots means a higher turnout for the June election.

Another perk of voting by mail: the ability to research candidates before you mark your ballot.

Jaeger said this year’s unconventional election is also an opportunity to teach your kids how an election works.

“The ballot coming home, the parent showing their children in terms of, ‘okay, this is what I’ve done to get the ballot, and this is how we vote.’ And show them how the voting process works and how the ballot is returned,” Jaeger said.

The deadline to have your ballot application turned in is this Thursday, May 28.

The latest you can have the ballot itself postmarked is Monday, June 8.