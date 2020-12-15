Secure Your Meds: Officials warn as a number of overdose-related deaths occurred recently in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As it continues its work to reduce drug misuse and overdoses, the Drug Enforcement Administration is launching a winter campaign urging the public to “Secure Your Meds”.

The pandemic has increased the importance of addressing prescription drug misuse, especially here in the state.

Officials say with Americans spending more time at home, it’s a good opportunity to clean out medicine cabinets and secure expired or unused medications.

Minot Chief of Police says the warning couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We have seen over the last couple of days a number of overdoses. A couple of them have led to deaths again. So it kind of ties into that last story. We need to change that beginning behavior,” said Chief John Klug.

Klug says there are a number of sites across the city, including the police department, where you can drop off unused prescription drugs no questions asked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/15

Minot Shoplifting

Lawmakers hope to reach agreement on government funding bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Tuesday's Forecast: A bigger warm-up on the way

Class A Basketball

Class B Basketball

Expert on Mask Use

Tip 411

Ice rink delay

Virtual Santa Meet with Scheels

1 Problems of policing

KX Convo: Bob Wefald

UPS Delivery

Santa's Mailbox

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories